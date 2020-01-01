Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Acknowledges Mulan's Controversial Filming Locations

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy has commented on the controversy surrounding the new live-action remake of Mulan.

The film, which was released across the U.S. on streaming service Disney+ this month, has faced criticism after it was revealed in the credits that filming locations included parts of Xinjiang, a province of China notorious for mistreatment of Uighur Muslims.

On September 9, Missouri junior Senator Josh Hawley wrote to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, holding the entertainment giant accountable for what he called: “whitewashing the ongoing genocide of Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities during the production of Mulan.”

McCarthy has now responded to the backlash, telling Deadline: "I'm not a box-office prognosticator, but it has generated a lot of publicity."

Pointing out that Mulan was, for the most part, created in director Niki Caro's homeland of New Zealand, McCarthy defended the decision to shoot in China.

"In an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this period drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China," she conceded.

Noting: "It's common knowledge that, in order to film in China, you have to be granted permission," McCarthy also acknowledged that the government of China approved the production.

"So, in our credits, it recognised both China and locations in New Zealand. I would just leave it at that, but it has generated a lot of issues for us," she admitted.