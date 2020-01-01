NEWS TikTok star Addison Rae to star in She's All That remake Newsdesk Share with :





Addison Rae Easterling, the second most followed person on social media platform TikTok, has been cast in a remake of She's All That.



According to Variety the reboot, titled He's All That, will be a gender-swapped reimagining of the 1999 rom-com.

Easterling will make her film debut in the role of Padget, a character based off the original's Zackary Siler, portrayed by Freddie Prinze Jr.



Taking to Instagram to share her delight at the opportunity, Easterling wrote: "I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT (sic)."



Easterling, who has been credited by Forbes as the highest-earning performer on Tik Tok, then thanked filmmakers.

"I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity," she enthused, adding: "THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! (sic)"



Mark Waters, renowned for previous teen hits Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, has been tapped to direct He's All That, while R. Lee Fleming, writer of the film's 1999 predecessor, will create the screenplay.



Miramax, distributors of the original movie, will produce the upcoming version as well. The company's CEO Bill Block told Variety: “This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,”