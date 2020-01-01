NEWS Ryan Reynolds confirms production has restarted on 'Red Notice' Newsdesk Share with :





The 43-year-old actor has resumed work on the Netflix comedy-thriller - which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot - after production was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Reynolds had to undergo a Covid-19 swab test to ensure he could resume filming, and admitted that while the test was "quick and easy", it went in "just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories".



He wrote on Twitter: "Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. (sic)"



Johnson confirmed in March that production had been halted and admitted the most important thing was for the cast and crew to "take care of their families" during this pandemic.



He said: "We really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but you know my number one goal for you guys - and it's our number one goal too - is that we're gonna get everybody home to their families.



"Because really that's where they need to be right now is home taking care of our families and making sure they're good, and supported, and taken care of, and protected. Especially our elderly. So we're gonna make that happen.



"We're gonna do everything we can to make that happen and make that happen fast. We love what we do and we're very blessed and lucky, but you know this is the kind of stuff that can wait 'cause the most important thing is to take care of our families."



The motion picture will see Johnson star as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the world's most wanted art thief.