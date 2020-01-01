NEWS Harry Styles to play Florence Pugh's husband in new Olivia Wilde thriller Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles has signed up to play Florence Pugh's husband in Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller Don't Worry, Darling.



The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker replaced Shia LaBeouf on the project, who was forced to exit the the film due to a scheduling conflict, according to Deadline.



Styles, who made his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk, joins a cast featuring Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Pine, while Wilde will pull double duty by also portraying a supporting character onscreen and behind the camera.



The movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and follows the story of a housewife Alice, played by Little Women star Pugh, who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.



Wilde confirmed the casting with a post on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side snap of Styles and Pugh, with the caption: "Jack and Alice. Very proud to work with these fine folks. #DontWorryDarling."



"Hells yeah," Pugh wrote on her Instagram Stories, as she shared Wilde's post. "So excited to have you on board!! @harrystyles."



The screenplay is based on an original story by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, and the script will be penned by Katie Silberman, who also co-wrote Booksmart.



Production is set to begin filming this fall, under strict coronavirus health and safety measures.



Wilde has a busy year ahead of her, as she's also gearing up to take charge of a top secret new Marvel blockbuster, rumoured to be focused on the Spider-Woman character.