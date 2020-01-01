NEWS Ryan Reynolds back to work on Red Notice Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds has confirmed production has restarted on Red Notice.



Work on the new Netflix film was shut down in March following the global Covid-19 pandemic. Ryan had previously revealed he needed a clean bill of health in order to resume shooting the project alongside Dwayne Johnson and shared his experience of undergoing the nasal swab test.



“Back to work on #RedNotice,” he wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday, along with photos of the process. “The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”



In August, it was revealed Red Notice would resume shooting in mid-September, with movie bosses at Netflix promising to follow protocol to ensure cast and crew remained healthy.



When production was forced to stop earlier this year, Dwayne – who is starring in and co-producing the project – also acknowledged the importance of keeping the team safe, with everyone involved expected to undergo testing to show they are Covid-19 free.



Red Notice, also featuring Gal Gadot, has been described as a global heist film and will see Dwayne play an Interpol agent hunting down the world’s most wanted art thief. He has reunited with Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed him in Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, for the project.



The movie is slated for a 2021 release.