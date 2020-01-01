Idris Elba: 'Timing of Concrete Cowboys amid Black Lives Matter protests is poignant'

Idris Elba has opened up about the importance of his new movie Concrete Cowboys amid the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement campaign to end police brutality in America.

The film, which stars Elba as a father of a troubled Black teen stuck between a life of crime and his estranged father's urban-cowboy subculture, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday.

There, Elba joined the cast, filmmaker Ricky Staub, and producer Lee Daniels, for a virtual press conference in which he admitted the timing of its debut was "poignant" due the increased focus on racism following protests prompted by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police.

"We made this movie 15 months ago... but even then, it was incredibly important to us as a group of filmmakers that we tell the story of the fork in the road that you can take as a young man in this country. And what happens on one end of the fork and what happens on the other end of the fork," he told ET Canada.

The film is a screen adaptation of Greg Neri's novel, Ghetto Cowboy, and Elba said the filmmakers and cast recently acknowledged as a group, '"Wow, how poignant is this film... to this moment right now?'"

He's hopeful that after watching Concrete Cowboy, "people look back at their communities and respect the role that communities play on young men's lives, young people's lives".

The Thor star continued: "So, it's interesting right now, because... man we could not have predicted this. Ricky has been working on this film for four years, you know, America didn't change overnight. These are issues that have been going on for a long time."

The British actor added that coming from England, "where there's a huge knife crime problem" watching a movie like Concrete Cowboys can help to remind people there are important lessons to be learned from telling stories like this.

"So, it really resonates with me, I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film," said Elba, who is married to Sabrina Dhowre and has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and son, Winston, six, from previous relationships.

A source close to the star confirmed to ET Canada he was referring to his godson when he said he is the father of two boys.