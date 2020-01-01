Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike

Ewan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and pal Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons.

The friends' new Long Way Up docu-series took them from the tip of South America to Los Angeles from September to December last year on Livewire motorcycles that weren't even available to buy at the time.

"We had to learn a lot," the Trainspotting star told Real Time With Bill Maher.

"Harley Davidson made this electric bike, called the Livewire, which is a very beautiful motorcycle, but it wasn't for sale yet," he explained.

As well as bike trouble, the daring duo also had to constantly look for make-do charging stations: "Occasionally we would plug in at people's houses or a hostel or a bar or a restaurant," Ewan remembered.

People were very accomodating, he said: "We just asked people if they minded if we plugged our bikes in and across the board everyone was happy to do it."

The adventure was not without its trials: "Occasionally we would get stuck and then we would have to find somewhere that had a generator... It was pretty daunting through Patagonia and the Atacama Desert (in Chile), where you have to climb to very high altitudes."

Long Way Up begins on AppleTV+ on 18 September.