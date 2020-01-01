Vanessa Marcil: 'I never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green'

Brian Austin Green's ex-fiancee, Vanessa Marcil, has piled on the pain following the actor's split from Megan Fox by confessing she never loved the Beverly Hills, 90210 star herself.

Marcil, who is the mother of Green's eldest son Kassius, posted an old photo of herself to Instagram last week, showing her pregnant and with Green, recalling where she was during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The image prompted one follower to suggest she still held a flame for Green.

Marcil then stunned fans with her response, explaining she "never loved" her former fiance, adding she was "always honest with him about that".

"That was part of his anger towards me and so the reason why he fought me for so long knowing it would hurt our son & change our son forever," she added, referencing the pair's long-running custody battle over Kassius.

"I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He's a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father," she confided.

Marcil also referenced Green's relationship with their son.

"He (Kassius) loves him unconditionally and I am very proud of that fact," she noted.

Rubbing salt in the wound, Marcil then shared posts on her Instagram Stories captured by the Daily Mail, which declared she has: "respect for how Megan Fox is finally living her life for herself."

Fox split from Green months ago and is now romancing rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.