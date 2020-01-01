Bindi Irwin shares pregnancy update on Baby Wildlife Warrior

Bindi Irwin has revealed her unborn baby is now "the size of a hummingbird".

The 22-year-old conservationist daughter of late Australian naturalist Steve Irwin shared a photo of herself on Saturday alongside husband Chandler Powell to Instagram.

In the snap, Bindi can be seen holding her sonogram to the camera with a blanketed baby kangaroo nestled in her other arm, while Powell stands next to her while holding a koala close to his chest.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," Bindi captioned her post.

She added: "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!"

The mother-to-be noted that she and her husband will maintain the family tradition of involving their offspring in their conservation work, just as Bindi's famous zookeeper father did before his death in 2006.

"We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much," Bindi wrote.

The conservationist announced the baby news to her 3.8 million fans last month in a post on the social media site.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the image.

Bindi married Powell at a socially distanced wedding ceremony at her family's Australia Zoo six months ago.