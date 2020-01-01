Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent video of herself dressing to young boy

Drew Barrymore has recounted a blunder where she mixed up Cameron Diaz's cell phone number with a young boy's and accidentally sent him a video of her getting dressed.

Barrymore and Diaz recently reunited along with Charlie's Angel's castmate Lucy Liu for Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During the chat, Diaz revealed she never received a video invite to the show because her pal Barrymore sent it while rushing to start her day.

"To save time I sent her a video while I'm getting dressed," Barrymore explained.

She added: "You don't see anything - I'm not that dumb - but I'm getting out of the shower."

When Diaz didn't respond, Barrymore sent a follow-up text to ask if the Something About Mary Star was ok.

Continuing the story, she recalled: "I don't hear again for two days and I'm freaking out, so I call her and I'm like, 'What is going on? I'm worried."

Diaz was surprised to get the call as she had not received any of the messages from Barrymore.

"It turns out a young boy got the video," Barrymore revealed.

"(The video), is like, seven minutes long," Diaz noted.

"It’s, like, epic. I mean, this is some material. This kid’s going to have this material for, like, honestly, this is going to last him three or four years (sic)," she observed with amusement.

The trio enjoyed a few laughs throughout the show but Barrymore got serious when she discussed how important her friends are to her.

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments," she said.

"The reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale," Barrymore reflected.