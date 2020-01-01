NEWS Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery Newsdesk Share with :





Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer.



The action man's brother-in-law and producing partner Hiram Garcia has declared the star is in good health as he resumed work on the Netflix production.



"It’s been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running," he told Variety.



"Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100 per cent behind," he praised.



Johnson revealed earlier this month that himself, his wife and daughters Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, were all tested positive for the coronavirus.



"Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times," the movie star said, adding: "I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut."



Johnson noted that the family has now made a strong recovery: "We are good, we're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy."



Despite the setback, filming for Red Notice continues, with Johnson's co-star Ryan Reynolds marking his return to set over the weekend by documenting the production's coronavirus testing on Instagram.