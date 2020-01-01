Drew Barrymore struggling with personal demons before talk show launch

Drew Barrymore was battling to control her insecurities as she launched her daytime talk show on Monday.

The actress admitted to being overwhelmed and "really struggling" in a making-of digital docu-series ahead of The Drew Barrymore Show,and feared she had taken on too much.

"(There is) so much going on in my head about how much I dislike myself as a human being, and this is really hard," the Charlie's Angels star said. "I'm trying so hard to be on time! I overtalk and share things that make people uncomfortable. And then everybody's like, 'We need you on the floor...'

"I hate the sound of my own voice...! I have worked so hard at things because I am full of flaws. Oh my God, I'm so screwed up. I'm so imperfect!"

Drew then drew on her inner strength and resolve and vowed to keep going even though she was struggling with her insecurities.

"I've been so broken so many times in my life, and yet none of that can be an excuse to stay that way or to be upset or angry or ever take that out on anyone else," she said. "Or to have that be a reason that you can't get out of that and go to the next place.

"I just want to get it right. I want to do everything to the best of my ability."

Drew's first show featured a Charlie's Angels cast reunion, with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu joining her for a chat, while her favourite leading man, Adam Sandler, also joined his 50 First Dates co-star.