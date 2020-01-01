NEWS Frances McDormand “offered a job in Target” during Nomadland filming Newsdesk Share with :





Frances McDormand has recounted with bemusement that she was offered a job at Target while filming new drama Nomadland.



Directed by Chloe Zhao, Nomadland depicts the journey of Fern, an older woman who departs an economically ruined town to make her way around the U.S. in a campervan.



While working on the production Zhao and McDormand endeavoured to make sure the actress fit in with the people known as 'nomads', who live the transient lifestyle represented in the film.



“It was really about setting up an ecosystem, working with the nomads," Zhao told a Zoom video press conference.

She added: "because they are not always stationary and (it was about) getting Fran to blend in.”



McDormand's studied approach proved highly effective, as the Academy Award winner told viewers: “It was successful because in one town in Nebraska I went to the local Target (in character) and I was offered employment.”

Noting the department store offered her a form to fill out, McDormand recalled she returned to Zhao in triumph: "I went back to Chloe and said: 'It’s working!'"



Nomadland was released in early September and has already received widespread critical acclaim, snagging the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival where it made its debut.