Almost Famous stars mark film's 20th anniversary

Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe have celebrated the 20th anniversary of comedy-drama Almost Famous.

The stars and director took to social media to mark the milestone of the American comedy-drama, which tells the story of William Miller, a precocious teenage boy played by Patrick Fugit, who absconds from High School to chronicle a fictitious rockband's tour around the U.S. as a music journalist.

Hudson, who played groupie Penny Lane in the movie, shared a behind the scenes snap from the film to her Instagram page and captioned it with: "20 years today (hashtag) Almost Famous."

Her fellow castmember Deschanel, who played Anita Miller in the film, also shared a snap from the movie as she wrote: "20 years of Almost Famous!"

Based partly on Crowe's real-life experiences writing for Rolling Stone in his own youth, Almost Famous has received numerable accolades and won Best Original Screenplay at the 2000 Academy Awards.

Crowe feted the film's achievements by tweeting a black and white picture of himself embracing Hudson and another castmember, exalting: "Thanks to everybody for this wonderful 20th Anniversary for Almost Famous!"

He added: "I'll always remember this moment, just after the last shot in Central Park. With love and huge appreciation for the cast and crew and all our friends."