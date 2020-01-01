Carole Baskin earns Dancing With the Stars' lowest score on debut

Tiger King's Carole Baskin earned the lowest score of the evening when she made her debut on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night.

The 59-year-old star of Netflix's hit docuseries predictably wore a tiger print ensemble as she took to the dancefloor alongside partner Pasha Pashkov to perform a paso doble to the tune of Eye of the Tiger.

But Baskin's performance did little to impress the judges on the U.S. TV talent show, with Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough both giving her and Pashkov four points out of 10, while Bruno Tonioli awarded them just three points - saying she has a lot of room to improve.

In total, the pair earned 11 out of 30 - putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Baskin's performance on the show was also marred by the fact that the daughters her missing husband Don Lewis aired a commercial during a break in the show, asking the the public for help finding him. Baskin has always denied having anything to do with Lewis' mysterious disappearance.

Just above Baskin on the Dancing With the Stars leaderboard was professional basketball player Charles Oakley and his partner Emma Slater, with 12 points, followed by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, with 13.