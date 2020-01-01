Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's small screen reunion will finally take place on Thursday.

The former couple's get together for a charity reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High was supposed to take place last month, but technical difficulties prompted organiser Dane Cook to postpone the online event.

Now, he, Jen and Brad will be joined by Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Sean Penn, who appeared in the original 1982 comedy, for the event, staged to benefit Sean‘s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.

The '80s teen flick, about a group of Southern California high school students who are enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, and rock n' roll, also starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold, and was directed by Clueless writer and director Amy Heckerling. It marked one of double Oscar winner Penn's first big screen roles.