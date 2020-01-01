NEWS Jake Gyllenhaal teases new project with director Denis Villeneuve Newsdesk Share with :





Jake Gyllenhaal has teased a possible new project with director Denis Villeneuve.



The 39-year-old previously worked with the French-Canadian film director on sci-fi drama Enemy, and thriller Prisoners, back in 2013, and now the Oscar-nominated actor has revealed he and Villeneuve are talking about reuniting once again.



Discussing how insistent the filmmaker was to cast him in Enemy, Gyllenhaal also confirmed that he's working with Villeneuve on a new mystery project.



“Denis told me he had to make this movie and he didn’t know why. I just remember Denis saying, ‘I have to make this movie and I have to make it with you. I can find someone else to do it but I can’t get you out of my mind to do it,'” Gyllenhaal told the Team Deakins podcast. “That’s very rare...



"Denis, to this day, there is something we are working on now and he just writes me, ‘I can’t wait to work with you again.’ And I feel the same way," the Brokeback Mountain star explained.



"There are these people you find in your life where you just have these connections. That began that connection," he added.



Back in June, Villeneuve said he was “definitely dreaming” of directing a smaller project after helming the star-studded remake of sci-fi epic Dune, which is due out in December.