Jude Law confirms he's a dad for sixth time

Jude Law has confirmed the birth of his sixth child.



The Sherlock Holmes star let slip the baby news during a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.



It was first reported in May that his second wife Phillipa Coan was expecting, after she was spotted with a large baby bump while out and about in London. By August her bump had disappeared, but the couple had kept quiet on their happy news – until now.



“I've been gardening,” he told host Jimmy when asked what he’s been up to during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go."



Jimmy was quick to point out Jude had “buried” the story.



“Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That's awesome,” he smiled.



The actor added “it's really wonderful” and shared that he and Phillipa, who wed in May 2019, felt “blessed that they could just nest as a family”.



Jude, 47, is also dad to Rafferty, 23, 19-year-old Iris, who are both models, and Rudy, 18, with first wife Sadie Frost, daughter Sophia, 10, with model Samantha Burke and five-year-old daughter Ada from his romance with Catherine Harding.