Madonna to direct her own biopic

Madonna has announced she is working with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody on a biopic.

In a statement reported by Variety, Madonna declared: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

Madonna then attributed her unique rise to fame to the power of music.

“The focus of this film will always be music," she said, adding: "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."

Noting: "There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me," Madonna remarked: "It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The project will not be the music icon's first time in the director's chair. She previously helmed 2008's comedy-drama Filth and Wisdom and 2011's WE, a story derived from King Edward VIII's affair with Wallis Simpson.

The biopic will be produced by Amy Pascal, known for her work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Molly's Game and The Post.

Telling fans: "This movie is an absolute labour of love for me," Pascal said she has known Madonna since the pair made women's baseball movie A League of Their Own together.

"I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with (Madonna) and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal," enthused Pascal.