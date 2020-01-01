NEWS Midnight in the Switchgrass stalled by coronavirus break-out Newsdesk Share with :





Work on Midnight in the Switchgrass has been halted after two people on set tested positive for Covid-19.



Filming for the crime thriller began in Puerto Rico in March, only to be shut down almost immediately by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Cast and crew returned to work in July, but according to TMZ, the project has suffered another setback after two members of the team contracted the virus. A representative for The Pimienta Film Co. assured TMZ the duo was asymptomatic and immediately quarantined, and that all necessary health protocols have been observed.



Midnight in the Switchgrass has become known for being the set where Megan Fox first met her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. As well as the two lovers, the film also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Sistine Stallone.

Directed by Randall Emmett, the movie is based on the true story of the Texas 'Truck Stop Killer'. Willis and Fox star as FBI agents who cross paths with the serial killer and need to foil his sinister plot, along with Hirsch, who plays a Texas Ranger.



TMZ has reported that Emmett now plans to resume shooting in Santa Barbara in the next few weeks with increased precautions in place.