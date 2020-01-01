Chris Evans grateful for 'fantastic fans' following explicit photo leak

Chris Evans is looking on the bright side after accidentally posting an explicit photo by focusing on his "fantastic fans".

The Captain America star took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share an iPhone video, but when the footage ended, the actor's camera roll ran and eagle-eyed followers spotted a dark photo of a penis.

On Monday, the actor addressed the mishap with a sense of humour, using the moment to promote the importance of voting in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote.

Evans also addressed the incident during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in America on Tuesday.

"That’s called turning a frown upside down," he joked. "It was an interesting weekend. Lesson learned. Things happen. It’s embarrassing. You got to roll with the punches. I will say, I have some really fantastic fans, who really came to my support. That was really really nice.”

Evans also has the support of several stars, who were quick to praise the 39 year old following his voting tweet.

"This is a power move," commented actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, while Billy Eichner took a cue from Evans and posted "Some hot pics here," accompanied by a link to Vote Save America.

His Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also chimed in, "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

Evans was initially supported by Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, who seemingly reacted to the post on Sunday, insisting he has nothing to be worried about because controversial U.S. President Donald Trump will always be making new headlines.

"@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," he wrote."