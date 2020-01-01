Kristen Bell jokes about her kids drinking non-alcoholic beer

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's young daughters are embracing their father's sobriety journey, by sampling his non-alcoholic beer.

The Good Place star's kids, Delta, five, and Lincoln, seven, were caught red-handed sipping O'Douls - a top tipple favoured by people who want an alcohol alternative.

"They have 15-minute breaks (from online schooling), where they're allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out," Bell explained during an appearance on new podcast Say Yes! with Carla Hall. "And I walk in to check on them at 9.30 (am) and both of them are drinking an O'Douls on their Zooms (classes). They're both just sipping their Doulies (sic). And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

Although Bell knows she will receive "a lot of flack" for turning a blind eye, she insists, "I don't care. You're allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent. I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think. I'm learning every day."

She explained Dax had brought home a six-pack the previous night and added her girls "often ask for O'Doul's in restaurants" when the four are dining out as a family.

"The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Babybjorn (infant carrier), and we'd walk around the neighbourhood, he'd pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth," she adds. "It's a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.

"We're like, 'I mean, there's nothing wrong with it. It's just essentially a bubbly juice.' Right? There's nothing in it," she concludes. "We also talk to them very much about his (Dax's) sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can't drink."

Kristen also updated Carla on Dax's progress following his motorcycle accident last month, in which he sustained multiple broken bones, joking that the CHiPs star deserves some alone time.

"I think when you just got surgery, you're allowed to sleep in and go to bed later and have your own suite," she announced.