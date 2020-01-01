NEWS Black Widow release set to be delayed again Newsdesk Share with :





Scarlett Johansson's standalone Marvel blockbuster Black Widow is reportedly set to be delayed once again.



The hotly-anticipated prequel focuses on Russian-born assassin Natasha Romanoff, set between the events of superhero movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.



It was originally set to hit cinemas on 1 May, but was postponed by Disney bosses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and later given a 6 November release date.



However, the studio will likely delay Black Widow once again, according to editors at Variety.



The outlet claims that Disney is also exploring options for the release of Pixar movie Soul, featuring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Daveed Diggs, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 November.



The animated flick, which follows a jazz teacher as he discovers what it means to have soul, is reportedly heading straight to the studio's streaming service, Disney+.



A rep for the studio has yet to comment on the report.



While cinemas in the U.S., and across the world have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, chains are having problems attracting audiences, with many reporting a drop in ticket sales.



Major domestic markets, such as New York and Los Angeles, have yet to open their cinemas, prompting some studios to delay releasing their blockbusters until next year.