Neil Patrick Harris adds his name to celebrity Covid-19 conquerors

Neil Patrick Harris has joined the list of celebrities who have recovered from Covid-19.

The 47-year-old actor is convinced he, his husband David Burtka and their nine-year-old twin children, Harper and Gideon, all contracted coronavirus earlier this year. Neil revealed on Tuesday that he experienced many of the common symptoms associated with the disease.

"It happened in late March, early April," he told the Today show. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

The Gone Girl star reveals he and his family "have antibodies and are feeling good" following the health scare and he is fully committed to following safety measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.

"It was not pleasant but we got through it," Neil added. "We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

Other stars to contract Covid-19 include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Robert Pattinson, Pink, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Dunham and Idris Elba.