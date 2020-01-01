Paris Hilton making baby plans

Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mum of two, and she already has a name picked out for one of her kids.

The unlucky-in-love socialite and reality TV star, who is currently dating Carter Reum, admits she'd like to have both kids at once, telling LadyGang podcast she's hoping for twins.

"First one, we're planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin," the 39-year-old says. "When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.

"I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy... I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know. It's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl."