Brandi Glanville: 'I made out with Denise Richards in restaurant bathroom'

Brandi Glanville has made further claims about her relationship with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Denise Richards, saying the pair made out in a restaurant restroom on their first night out.



Speaking to DailyMailTV, Brandi recounted that the pair instantly hit it off shortly after the former Bond Girl signed on to the reality TV show.



As the two women became acquainted over a meal and drinks, Denise told Brandi she was considering breast surgery and asked her dinner guest to show off her breasts.



"We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me," Brandi remembered.



She admitted: "It's not the first time I've made out with a friend or a girl. I was flattered, it was a compliment."



Brandi shared that the bathroom encounter was the start of an intense connection between the two, with Denise messaging Brandi "literally every single day".



"I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me," Brandi noted, alleging that Denise tried to keep her amorousness under wraps, as she had recently tied the knot with Aaron Phypers.



Continuing the interview, Brandi further purported that she met Denise's husband and the three discussed open marriages and threesomes.



"It was an interesting conversation and it just made me feel like, 'OK, these are very sexual people that are very open'," she recalled.



Brandi's latest admissions follow her initial revelation in January that she and Denise enjoyed a tryst while staying in Mendocino, California, where Denise was filming a movie.



Denise is yet to comment on Brandi's latest claims but has consistently denied she had sex with her castmate. The actress recently announced she would be quitting the reality TV show after two seasons amid the drama.