Caitlyn Jenner attacks Joe Rogan over transgender joke

Caitlyn Jenner has slammed podcast king Joe Rogan after the comedian poked fun at her transition from man to woman on his top-rated podcast.

During a recent episode of the highly-rated show, Rogan joked that Jenner opted for a sex change after being surrounded with "crazy b**ches" for most of her life.

"People were saying, 'He (Bruce Jenner) was always a woman, he was born a woman'," Rogan joshed.

"Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy b**ches long enough, they f**king turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy," he mocked, referring to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After hearing his comments, Jenner fired back, calling Joe a "homophobic, transphobic a**."

"He calls my family, especially the girls, crazy b**ches and he does this all the time," Jenner told TMZ.

"Let’s get real here," she asserted, "my daughters have obviously done extremely well. They’re more famous. They have more money than he has. They have just about everything more than he has."

Jenner went on to point out that Rogan achieved his fame by "putting other people down and making jokes about it".

She said proudly: "My family has done it through hard work. My girls have worked their tail off. They’ve been smart businesswomen. They are intelligent, they’re extraordinarily hardworking, and that’s how they’ve made their businesses and their fame."

She also took Joe to task for poking fun at transgender people.

"Being gender dysphoric, transitioning, all of that, is not a joke," she snapped.

Fuming, Jenner reprimanded Rogan for his insensitivity.

"It’s very serious stuff. You’re concerning family, friends, the society, all of these types of things. I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn," she vented.