Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu, California beachfront house.

According to Fox Business, the couple bought the five-bedroom pad in early 2019 and recently offloaded it for close to $7 million (£5.4 million) - close to what the stars paid for it.

The property hit the headlines shortly after Lopez and her fiance moved in after it was revealed she had recruited Fixer Upper makeover expert Joanna Gaines to renovate the pad.

J.Lo met up with her TV idol at her home in Waco, Texas in April 2019 and Alex shared a photo of his fiancee with Joanna and her husband Chip on Instagram, writing: "ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas."

Jennifer previously opened up about her love of the Gaines' Fixer Upper show during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitting Alex had set up a virtual meeting between her and Joanna as a Valentine's Day surprise after they purchased the Malibu home together.

"He goes, 'I want you to do this meeting with this architect for the house', and I was like, 'OK, great'," Jennifer recalled.

Recounting the moment, she added: "And he opens up the FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Ah, oh, are you kidding me? Hi!' I totally fan girled out."

J.Lo was astounded by her husband's thoughtful gesture, gushing: "It really blew me away. That to me is more romantic... that he was trying to get her on the phone. That was an awesome moment for us."