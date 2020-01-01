NEWS Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua team up for The Guilty Newsdesk Share with :





Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reunite with Antoine Fuqua to make a new film called The Guilty.



The duo last worked together on 2015 boxing drama, Southpaw, and will now come together again for The Guilty, a thriller based on Gustav Moller's 2018 Danish drama, Den Skyldige.



"I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again," Gyllenhaal said in a statement.



He explained: "Our time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again."



Adding: "The Guilty is a special story", Gyllenhaal mused it is: "one that we all feel very close to".



Moller's 2018 version of the film tells the story of a benched cop who works at an emergency services call centre. He receives a call from a woman who has been kidnapped by her husband and must work to rescue her while remaining within the confines of the dispatch centre.



Deadline has reported that Fuqua's version of the film will use a script written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and that filming is planned for a single location in November in Los Angeles. As well as their acting and directing roles, Gyllenhaal and Fuqua will also serve as producers on the film.