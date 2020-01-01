Pregnant Chrissy Teigen put on two-week bed rest

Chrissy Teigen has been forced to relax by doctors while pregnant with her third child.

The 34-year-old model and cookbook author revealed she had been put on two-week bed rest earlier this month, but confessed on her Instagram Stories that she had misinterpreted what her doctors actually wanted her to do.

"I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home," she said in a post. "I thought it could be 'couch rest'. But now I'm in trouble. Now I need bed rest."

The Sports Illustrated model has been ordered to confine herself to her quarters, for "super serious bed rest times".

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, added she is, "just trying to be as healthy as possible", while admitting this has been her most challenging pregnancy yet: "It's a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though," she insisted. "I will say I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy's awesome!' But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby."

The Chrissy's Court star later tweeted she had managed to spend almost 24 hours, bar five minutes, in bed.

"Lord it's kind of c**ppier than it sounds," she added. "On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy."

Chrissy also shared she's on mandatory bed rest until Tuesday.