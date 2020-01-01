Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins dedicate festival awards to pandemic workers

Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins have dedicated their awards from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Receiving the Tribute Actor Award via a virtual ceremony, Winslet showed appreciation for the efforts of essential workers.

"To be giving applause to anyone other than those who have and continued to be at the forefront of the battle against this virus across the world does feel decidedly out of place," she said.

Continuing her speech, Winslet acknowledged those suffering losses amid the pandemic, noting: "I'd like to express my deepest sympathies to families and individuals whose lives have been forever altered by this past six months."

As he accepted the same award, Sir Anthony also used the moment in the spotlight to thank workers, saying: "I want to thank frontline workers, first responders, all over the world. This award is yours. So I thank you so much. From the bottom of my heart."

Meanwhile, in his introduction to the ceremony, filmmaker Martin Scorsese said it was "very moving" that festivals like Toronto were "continuing to happen".

"It's becoming sadly common to see cinema marginalised and devalued and categorised as a form of comfort food," the 77-year-old mourned.

Praising film for its capacity to move people, he added: "We can never remind people enough that this remarkable art form is much more than a diversion. At its best, it's a source of wonder and inspiration."