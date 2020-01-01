Jim Carrey set to play U.S presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey has signed up to portray Donald Trump's U.S. presidential opponent, Joe Biden, on Saturday Night Live.

On Wednesday, the comedy sketch show's executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed that the Dumb and Dumber star would be playing the Democratic nominee and former vice president in the upcoming 46th season.

"Jim Carrey is going to do Biden," Michaels told Vulture. "There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was."

He went on to explain that Carrey had been speaking with Saturday Night Live regular Colin Jost on how to approach his impersonation of the politician.

"He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and... Hopefully it’s funny," Michaels laughed.

The official Twitter account for the comedy sketch show also confirmed the news, writing: "Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden!"

Alec Baldwin will also reprise his role as President Donald Trump on the show, while former SNL regular Maya Rudolph will be back as Biden's running mate and vice president pick Kamala Harris.

Biden was previously portrayed by former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis.

Saturday Night Live will return to TV screens in October, just in time for the U.S. presidential election on 3 November.