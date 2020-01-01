Gigi Hadid's father sends sweet love note to his daughter's unborn baby

Gigi Hadid's father has fuelled rumours the model has given birth after he sent a sweet love note to his daughter's unborn baby.

Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote a tribute to the latest member of his family, prompting fans to believe Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, had already become parents.

"Hello little grandchild, it is me," Mohamed began. "My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

Followers of real estate developer went wild in the comments on the post, and repeatedly asked Mohamed if his post meant that the 25-year-old had given birth.

When one follower asked: "Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer," he responded: "No, not yet."

Fans are already speculating that Gigi has given birth to her first child, after the model's sister Bella Hadid posted a cryptic snap on Instagram earlier this week.

The photo featured the two models comparing bellies, and the 23-year-old added the caption: "Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much - can’tstopcrying."

Reps for the model and her Pillow Talk hitmaker beau have yet to comment on the baby speculation.

The model confirmed she was pregnant back in April.