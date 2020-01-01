Olivia Wilde sworn to secrecy over new Spider-Woman movie

Olivia Wilde fears she'll be reprimanded by Marvel boss Kevin Feige if she leaks any details of her new Spider-Woman movie.

Last month, it was reported that the Booksmart director would be helming an untitled project at Sony, which will focus on a female character in the studio's Universe of Marvel Characters.

Speculation was rife that the movie would focus on the female web-slinging superhero after Wilde shared a photo on Instagram of her three-year-old daughter Daisy wearing a Spider-Man costume.

During a recent interview for the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 36-year-old joked she would be in Feige's firing line if she revealed any details of the top-secret project.

"All I can say is that this by far the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me. Because not only do I feel like I get to tell a story that, God, it’s like, listen to me trying to avoid Kevin Feige’s pellet gun," Wilde laughed.

She then discussed the increase in women being hired to helm big superhero blockbusters, such as Chloe Zhao, who’s directing upcoming flick The Eternals, and Nia DaCosta, who will take charge of Captain Marvel 2.

"We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective," Wilde explained. "So not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that’s what made it so incredible for me."