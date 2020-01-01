NEWS Olivia Wilde is struggling with Marvel's spoiler policy Newsdesk Share with :





It was reported last month that the 36-year-old director and actress had been tapped to helm a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia explained that she is struggling to keep tight-lipped about the project - risking the wrath of Marvel chief Kevin Feige.



Speaking on the 'Shut Up Evan' podcast, Olivia said: "All I can say that this is by far the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me. Because not only do I feel like I get to tell a story that, God, it's like, listen to me trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun."



Wilde signed a deal with Sony Pictures to work on an untitled movie based on a female Marvel character, which led to fans speculating that she is helming a 'Spider-Woman' film.



The 'Booksmart' filmmaker is pleased the female filmmakers are having an influence on the superhero genre, with Nia DaCosta set to helm 'Captain Marvel 2'.



Olivia explained: "We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective.



"So not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that's what made it so incredible for me."



She added: "There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."