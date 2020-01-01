NEWS Samuel L. Jackson hoped to work with Chadwick Boseman before his death Newsdesk Share with :





Samuel L. Jackson was hoping to work with Chadwick Boseman on a new project before the actor tragically passed away.



The Black Panther star died on 28 August aged 43 after secretly battling colon cancer for more than four years, and Jackson expressed his sadness and regret that he wasn't able to reunite with Chadwick before his death.



"I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe (Jackson's daughter) about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere (in 2019)," the 71-year-old said during a recent interview on the Tamron Hall Show. "We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together’.”



Both actors starred in multiple Marvel flicks; Jackson as Nick Fury and Boseman as Black Panther, crossing paths in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



Pulp Fiction star Jackson continued to say Boseman’s death was “gut-wrenching”.



"We were talking about it, we had planned it for awhile and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture," he said, before discussing Boseman's legacy and effect on a whole generation of kids as the Marvel superhero Black Panther.



"He imprinted society in such a way, impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to. To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.”