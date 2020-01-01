Janelle Monae recalls last dance with Chadwick Boseman

Janelle Monae recalled the fun times she spent with her friend Chadwick Boseman, before his untimely death due to colon cancer.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to promote her new movie, Antebellum, the 34-year-old actress and singer spoke about the special moments she got to spend with the Black Panther star.

Janelle and Chadwick met through their mutual friend, actress Lupita Nyong'o, and she told the chat show host a story of a night she had the actors over for dinner while they were filming in Atlanta.

"We ate, we listened to music," she recalled. "I just remember Chadwick that night being so present. We were not talking about work; we were not talking about the past; we were just right there. He was playing drums. We were dancing."

Janelle and Chadwick were reunited at the 2020 Oscars in February and she remembered he pulled her for a dance that night.

"He tapped me on my shoulder - I'll never forget it - he tapped me and he said, 'Let's have this dance,'" she shared, speaking of the Oscars party they both attended. "And we danced for a good three, four minutes, smiling."

She added, "I just remember that moment and I will always hold that dear to me and I will always try to live in the present because I saw him living in the present."

The 21 Bridges star was laid to rest at the Welfare Baptist Church near his hometown in South Carolina earlier this month.