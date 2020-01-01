Elle Fanning to front podcast on deadly diet pill

Elle Fanning has signed on to narrate a documentary podcast series warning listeners about the controversial diet pill DNP.

The Maleficent actress will team up with former Newsweek science editor Jessica Wapner for the series, titled One Click.

Based on Wapner's article for The Daily Beast, The Deadly Internet Diet Drug That Cooks People Alive, the podcast hopes to shine a light on the dangers of the pill.

"Our lives are consumed by social media and the internet, and we need to be conscious of the negativity it can breed and the ways in which it is being misused that are so harmful," Fanning said in a statement.

"I even find myself comparing my thighs to other people's thighs on Instagram," she shared.

"Through Jessica's investigation into DNP, a drug I had never heard of before, we hope to uncover and expose those preying on the vulnerable," the star explained.

"This isn't a chemistry story," she went on, "It's the story of 21-year-olds who burned alive from the inside trying to reach an intangible goal of what society's beauty standards are today."

DNP was initially sold as a bodybuilding aid and was originally used in World War One artillery shells. The drug proved deadly after it was sold online.

The first season of One Click will launch early next year.