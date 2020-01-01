Halle Berry confirms she's dating singer in 'now ya know' T-shirt post

Halle Berry has confirmed she is dating Van Hunt after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the singer's logo on it to Instagram.

The Oscar winner has been hinting she has a new boyfriend for months but hasn't named him - until now.

On Thursday she posted the photo and captioned it: "now ya know..." adding a black heart and brown foot emoji, seemingly referencing all the snaps she has shared of her and the mystery man’s feet in bed.

Halle's new post comes two weeks after Van shared a selfie, in which the Monster's Ball star is kissing his cheek.

"Kisses land softly," he captioned the shot.

Berry has previously confessed she loved being single following her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez.

During an Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe in April, Berry said: "I've learned a lot being with my children."

She explained: "I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person; I always want to be with someone. But I decided, 'No I'm going to slow my roll, I'm going to take a minute and I'm going to spend time with me'. And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!"