Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals sex of baby

Chrissy Teigen has let slip her third child will be another little boy in an Instagram Story video.

The social media regular and wife of John Legend was updating fans on her pregnancy on Thursday when she inadvertently called her unborn baby "he".

Griping about the strains of her difficult third pregnancy Chrissy started the chat by saying: "My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies."

She explained: "With (daughter) Luna, with (son) Miles, it just stopped taking care of him (sic)... I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all.

Chrissy then accidentally revealed the baby's sex: "The baby is really, really healthy. He's big... oops!" she exclaimed.

She continued: "I’m stupid. Anyway... So it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta’s really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk... (and) this poor thing has been through so much already."

Telling fans she is focussing on bringing her body up to health, Chrissy added: "that means not moving. So I’m (on) complete and total - don’t get out, except to pee-pee - bed rest (sic). It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work."

Realising she'd revealed the sex of her baby, Chrissy captioned the video: "hahahaha might as well tell you."