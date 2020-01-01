Ashley Tisdale pregnant

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale has revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

The actress and her musician husband Christopher French confirmed the baby news on Thursday by posting photos of themselves admiring Ashley's growing baby bump on their respective Instagram accounts. In one image the 35-year-old star wears white and looks down at her tummy as she stands close to Christopher. Another shot showed the happy couple sharing an embrace, with Ashley cradling her stomach, while a third sees them staring into each other’s eyes and smiling.

Fellow High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens was among the first to congratulate her pal, writing: "Just the freaking cutest."

Amanda Kloots also reacted to the exciting news, "YAY!!!! Luckiest baby in town! Congratulations mama! See you later.”

Ashley made it clear she was enjoying focusing on her marriage when quizzed about baby plans last year.

"For me, it's like, it's okay to not want to start a family right away," the actress told People. “People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time."

Ashley and Christopher wed in 2014 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on 8 September, with Ashley revealing she found quarantine easy because it meant hanging out with her “best friend” Christopher.