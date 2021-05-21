Neil Patrick Harris teases 'shift in style' for Matrix 4

Neil Patrick Harris has dropped hints that The Matrix 4 will shift in style away from the original trilogy.

The Doogie Howser star has a small part in the newest addition to the Matrix franchise, and in an interview on SiriusXM with Julia Cunningham he opened up about director Lana Wachowski's approach to the film.

"I think she has a great inclusive energy," Harris praised, adding: "and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing."

Harris also mentioned that Matrix 4 will be "ambitious" and makes use of wire work, a stunt technology that the Wachowskis used extensively in the first Matrix. The film's camera crew and stunt teams were spotted in February performing a daring feat from a skyscraper in San Francisco.

"I've always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff," Harris said.

He did not delve further into the nature of his modest role in the film but noted: "And this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit."

The release of Matrix 4 has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with Warner Bros. originally slating it for May 21 2021, then pushing it out to April 1, 2022.