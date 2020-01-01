NEWS John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick Boseman Newsdesk Share with :





John David Washington has credited Chadwick Boseman for being "responsible for a lot of positive change" during his life.



The Black Panther actor died on 28 August at the age of 43, following a battle with colon cancer. Boseman kept his illness secret bar a few close friends and family members, and Washington says the actor also "kept his private life separate" from his work which he believes "added to his artistry".



"He did a lot of work in the community and he spoke openly about our community's relationship in Hollywood," Tenet star Washington said in an interview with People magazine. "He had a global impact, being the face of one of the biggest franchises of all time in our industry.



"He was responsible for a lot of positive change and a lot of medicine administered to a lot of kids that look like me with hopes and dreams of maybe becoming what he can become," says the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, who helped fund Boseman as an acting student.



"It was a huge loss, but it's a time to celebrate and forever celebrate him and what he has done. There's only one true king and that is Chadwick Boseman."



Washington says the Get On Up star made a lasting impression on him when they first met at a Vanity Fair shoot.



"He was just as warm and welcoming as you would hope a leading man would be," Washington added. "That's what he was, a leading man. He exemplified professionalism. He exemplified the kind of artist one would hope to be. He was very serious about his work."