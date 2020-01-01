NEWS Jeff Goldblum and Eva Longoria join cast of 'The Boss Baby' sequel Newsdesk Share with :





The two stars have signed up to appear in 'The Boss Baby: Family Business', with James Marsden, Amy Sedaris and Ariana Greenblatt also signing up for the Dreamworks Animation film.



Alec Baldwin will be back as the titular baby, Ted, and Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow are also returning as his parents.



Tom McGrath, who directed the 2017 movie, will direct again from Mike McCullers' script, and 'Kung Fu Panda 3's Jeff Hermann is on board to produce.



Tom said of the project: "The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life."



The new films is set several years after the first movie, with Ted and his older brother Tim (Marsden) now adults who have drifted away from one another.



An announcement for the film explained: "Tim is now a married dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again ... and inspire a new family business.



"Tim and his super-mom wife Carol (Longoria) live in the suburbs with their super-smart seven-year-old daughter Tabitha (Greenblatt), and super-cute new infant Tina (Sedaris).



"Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolises her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.



"When baby Tina reveals that she's--ta-da!--a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters."

The movie is scheduled for release in March 2021.