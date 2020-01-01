Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is circling the project, which is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ acclaimed novel set in 1950s Brighton, according to Collider.

Lily James is in negotiations to play the female lead in the film, which will be directed by Michael Grandage, and written by Ron Nyswaner.

Production is set to begin next spring in England, the outlet reports.

The movie follows policeman Tom, played by Styles, who embarks on an illicit affair with museum curator Patrick, during an age where homosexuality is still illegal. Tom marries besotted schoolteacher Marion, portrayed by James, and she shares her policeman husband with Patrick, until one of them can no longer deal with the heartbreak, and their lives are changed forever. The film will use a flashback format as the now-elderly couple is forced to revisit their turbulent relationship when they take an elderly, invalid Patrick into their home.

Sources told Collider that the role of Patrick has yet to be cast.

Styles was photographed earlier this year with a copy of Roberts' novel My Policeman, which suggests he's been preparing to play the tormented officer for some time.

It's been a busy week for the 26-year-old, who was also recently announced as the new male lead in Olivia Wilde‘s thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf.