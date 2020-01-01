NEWS Thandie Newton joins Chris Pine in the cast of 'All The Old Knives' Newsdesk Share with :





The 47-year-old actress joins the 'Wonder Woman' star in the upcoming action film, which has been picked up by Amazon Studios.



The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer and takes place in the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California.



The plot follows the story of Henry and Celia - Two CIA operatives, and former lovers - who meet over dinner to reminisce about their time in the field together.



Their conversation turns to the disastrous hijacking of a flight that resulted in the deaths of everybody on board.

Henry has come to the dinner in an attempt to find closure on that dark chapter.



As the pair flirt over their meal, it becomes clear that one of them will not survive.



The flick will be directed by Janus Metz, whose previous credits include the tennis movie 'Borg vs McEnroe' and Amazon Prime series 'ZeroZeroZero'.



Chris, 40, has long been attached to the project and will serve as an executive producer through his Barry Linen productions banner.



