John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation

John Leguizamo is boycotting the Emmy Awards over the lack of Latinx representation.

The 56-year-old actor told Yahoo! Entertainment that he's boycotting the ceremony, which are to be hosted virtually on 21 September, due to the absence of Latinx creatives recognised at the awards.

"I’m boycotting," he said. "If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it. What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us - don’t care about us."

None of the nominees in the major acting categories at the awards are of Latinx heritage, while there are only a handful of actors of colour up for honours in the other categories.

“We’re less than one percent of the stories being told by Hollywood streamers and networks, that’s cultural apartheid,” Leguizamo fired.

The actor, who has received four Emmy nominations over his lengthy Hollywood career, insisted that stories from a Latinx viewpoint are in demand.

"I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there," the Moulin Rouge! star added. “It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us. We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”