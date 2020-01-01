NEWS Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading Newsdesk Share with :





Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't help but giggle as they recreated a flirty scene during a virtual reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday night.



While the former couple's participation in the charity reading had been teased for several months, their roles had been kept under wraps.



But as the reading aired on Thursday, it was revealed they were portraying Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett. Linda is the best friend of Brad's sister in the film, and the object of his desire, and the scene begins with Pitt's alter-ego having a sexy daydream about a bikini-clad Linda while pleasuring himself in the bathroom.



With Morgan Freeman providing a deadpan narration of Linda's heaving breasts and gorgeous figure, much to the amusement of cast members including Julia Roberts and Matthew McConaughey, Brad dreams that Linda says to him: "Hi Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?"



As Jennifer read the line, it was made even funnier by the fact that the character she was talking about shares a first name with her ex-husband.



The daydream continues, with Brad imagining Linda and himself about to fall into "passionate lovemaking", when Linda knocks on the bathroom door asking if he has any "Q tips".



“Wait just a minute!” Brad read from the script as Linda enters the room.



“Oh god, I’m so sorry! I didn’t know anybody was in here,” Jennifer replied, as Linda makes a hasty exit.



The scene concludes with an embarrassed Brad muttering: "Doesn’t anybody f***ing knock anymore?”



Brad and Jennifer divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but have remained friends, with pictures of the actress congratulating her former spouse on his Oscar win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood causing a stir worldwide when they emerged following the ceremony in February.



The charity reading of the 1982 movie was organised to benefit Sean Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.