Chris Rock reveals Adam Sandler reunion

Chris Rock is working on a new project that will see him reunite with Adam Sandler.

The comic star revealed he has written a script for Adam as well as his long-time friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

Chris made the comments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, with the publication describing him as “giddy” when he discussed the project. While Chris has appeared alongside Adam in movies including The Longest Yard, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, he is yet to appear on the big screen with Dave.

Chris was reluctant to reveal further details about the film, but speculation is rife that it will be a comedy given the cast members involved so far.

The 55-year-old funnyman has also been busy working on another script, which he describes as “Bad Lieutenant, starring an insane actress”. In the 1992 movie Bad Lieutenant, Harvey Keitel played a corrupt police officer battling drug and gambling addictions.

Chris went on to speak about his movie career, sharing how difficult it can be to find something he feels passionately about, before recalling he didn’t feel ready for his early role in the 2000 comedy Nurse Betty.

“(Great parts are) like great loves, you get two, three if you’re lucky,” he said. "Sometimes you get a great love and you’re just not ready for it. (Nurse Betty was a) great part, and I wasn’t f**king ready. Now, Don Cheadle would’ve been. You ever seen Don Cheadle in Devil in a Blue Dress? (He) was ready."