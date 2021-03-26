NEWS Jeff Goldblum and Eva Longoria join Boss Baby sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden and Eva Longoria are the new additions to the Boss Baby sequel.



The follow-up to the hit 2017 animated family comedy will also see original stars Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow reprise their roles for The Boss Baby: Family Business, according to Deadline.



Tom McGrath, who directed the Oscar-nominated flick, which raked in more than $500 million (£385 million) at the box office, is back to helm the sequel, which will also feature the vocal talents of actress Amy Sedaris.



The follow-up will focus on the eponymous Boss Baby, Ted Templeton, voiced by Baldwin, who has now grown up and is a hedge fund CEO. He's since drifted apart from his big brother Tim (Marsden), who is married with his own family, but the duo are forced to reunite when a new boss baby inspires the Templeton siblings to start up a business together.



Longoria will voice Tim's wife, and mother to their child genius daughter Tabitha, who will be voiced by newcomer Ariana Greenblatt, while Sedaris will lend her comedic talents to Tabitha's younger sister Tina.



Meanwhile, Goldblum will voice the mysterious Dr. Armstrong, who is the founder of a prestigious school, attended by Tabitha.



“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations,” said director McGrath said in a statement. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”



The Boss Baby: Family Business is set to be released on 26 March, 2021.